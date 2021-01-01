Fashion conscious and eco-friendly, this Cubavera men’s pattern shirt is a refreshing addition to any wardrobe. Crafted from EcoSelect™ cotton and recycled polyester, this men’s button-down shirt features an eye-catching embroidered toucan palm print. Added stretch ensures a flexible fit and poplin fabrication provides lightweight comfort. Wear it with your favorite Cubavera pants and a Panama hat for a hip tropical look. 69% Cotton / 27% Recycled Polyester / 4% Elastane Classic Fit Poplin Fabrication Point Collar Short Sleeve Machine Wash Imported | Cubavera Men's Ecoselect™ Toucan Short Sleeve Shirt in Brilliant White, Size 2XL, Cotton Blend