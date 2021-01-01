Make an eco-friendly statement with this sharp short sleeve shirt. Crafted from EcoSelect cotton and recycled polyester, this menâs button-down shirt stands out with a lush geo palm print and coconut buttons. Added stretch ensures a flexible fit and a solid border creates eye-catching contrast. Pair it with your favorite Cubavera shorts for a cool casual look. 69% Cotton / 27% Recycled Polyester / 4% Elastane Classic Fit Poplin Fabrication Point Collar Short Sleeve Machine Wash Imported | Cubavera Men's Ecoselect Tropical Short Sleeve Shirt in Bayou Blue, Size XL, Cotton Blend