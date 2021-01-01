Prana Men's Edgewater LS Shirt - Small - Granite Heather

The Prana Men's Edgewater LS Shirt is a plaid shirt for casual, cool weather wear. A blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester comes together to offer warmth during fall and winter. Work, or out with friends, it's versatile and delivers a clean look. Just enough warmth in a standard Fit for all day comfort. Features of the Prana Men's Edgewater Long Sleeve Shirt Organic cotton, recycled polyester yarn dye plaid Dual chest pockets with button flap closure Slot at left chest pocket flap for your nerd pen Internal cord hanger loop Fabric Details 80% Organic Cotton, 20% Recycled Polyester