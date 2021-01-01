Mammut Men's Eigerjoch Pro IN Hooded Jacket - XXL - Ice

Features of the Mammut Men's Eigerjoch Pro IN Hooded Jacket MAMMUT Thermo Management System for optimum weather protection and comfort Double-chamber construction to avoid cold bridges Taped external seams for greater heat retention and weather protection Combination of down and PrimaLoft chambers on Areas exposed to moisture for optimum moisture-wicking and body climate MAMMUT Vertical Motion Construction for optimized ergonomics during alpine movement sequences MAMMUT High Reach Technology for unrestricted freedom of movement when Climbing MAMMUT High Visibility Backer Technology for High visibility in alpine terrain Stormproof, vertically and horizontally adjustable helmet-compatible hood with reinforced shield for an optimum field of vision at all times and easy operation when wearing gloves Backpack-compatible chest zipper pocket 2 internal glove-warmer pockets made from mesh material Internal chest pocket with zipper 2 Climbing-harness-compatible f Fabric Details Main material: 100% Polyamide