Fruit Of The Loom Mens Elasticated Cuff Jog Pants/Jogging Bottoms (Black) - XL - Also in: M, S, L, 2XL

Produced using Belcoro® yarn for a softer feel and cleaner printing process. - Front and back rise differential and wide leg for a better fit. - Self colored drawcord fastening. - Elasticated waistband and leg cuffs. - Deep side pockets. - 100% Cotton facing for enhanced wash and wear performance. - Weight: 280g/m². - Fabric: 80% Cotton Belcoro® yarn, 20% Polyester. - S (26-28: Waist (ins)). - M (28-30: Waist (ins)). - L (30-32: Waist (ins)). - XL (34-36: Waist (ins)). - 2XL (36-38: Waist (ins)). - FRUIT OF THE LOOM - a brand steeped in tradition, offering a comprehensive range of garments. - Gender: Men