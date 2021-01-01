From nike

Nike Men's Element Future Fast Hybrid Full-Zip Running Long Sleeve Shirt, XXL, Blue

$40.97 on sale
($80.00 save 49%)
In stock
Buy at dickssportinggoods

Description

Fit & Design Standard fit running long sleeve shirt Elongated back hem offers extended back coverage Reflective details increase visibility in low-light situations Reimagined racing stripes deliver a sleek, athletic look Future Fast collection inspired by racing elite of tomorrow Full-zip front closure Stand-up mock neck collar Technology Nike® Breathe material dries fast and keeps you cool Dri-FIT® technology wicks sweat away from your body to keep you dry Nike® HoloKnit fabric delivers aerodynamic breathability Additional Details Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Machine wash

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com