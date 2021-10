This versatile timepiece has a brushed gunmetal-tone case complemented with a tonal leather strap and contrasting second hand. Japanese quartz movement Fixed bezel Mineral crystal Grey dial Bar hour markers Date display at 3 o'clock Second hand Stainless steel case Leather strap Tang buckle Imported FEATURES Case is water-resistant to 5 ATM Model number: 28000042 SIZE/. Center Core - M Jewelry/watches > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. MVMT.