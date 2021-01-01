From valentino

Valentino Men's Embroidered Hooded Jacket - Nero - Size 42 (32)

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Stylish hooded jacket styled with embroidered yoke and colorblocking pattern on the sleeves. Attached hood with adjustable toggles Long sleeves Grip-tape cuffs Button front with concealed zip Four button-flap pockets Lined Trim: Cotton/polyester/viscose/metallised fiber/acrylic Fabric 1: Polyester/cotton Fabric 2: Viscose/cotton Fabric 3: Polyamide/virgin wool Fabric 4: Polyester/elastane Dry clean Made. Direct Men's - M Designer Sportswear > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Valentino. Color: Nero. Size: 42 (32).

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com