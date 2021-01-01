Valentino Men's Embroidered Hooded Jacket - Nero - Size 42 (32)

Stylish hooded jacket styled with embroidered yoke and colorblocking pattern on the sleeves. Attached hood with adjustable toggles Long sleeves Grip-tape cuffs Button front with concealed zip Four button-flap pockets Lined Trim: Cotton/polyester/viscose/metallised fiber/acrylic Fabric 1: Polyester/cotton Fabric 2: Viscose/cotton Fabric 3: Polyamide/virgin wool Fabric 4: Polyester/elastane Dry clean Made. Direct Men's - M Designer Sportswear > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Valentino. Color: Nero. Size: 42 (32).