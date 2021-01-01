Spyder Men's Encore ½ Zip Fleece Jacket, XL, Red

Dynamic construction and insulated for warmth, the Encore ½ Zip Fleece Jacket by Spyder® provides the high quality you need to layer for all your wintry adventures. From the trails to running errands, the water resistant jacket offers an extra level of protection from the elements, while the stretch fleece at the underarm and side body maximizes comfort and range of motion. Fit Fleece half zip jacket Technology 360 stretch insulated fabric Durable water repellent Design Reverse coil center front and hand pocket zippers Stretch fleece at the underarm and side body Brushed microfiber inner collar