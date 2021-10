Find all-day support for your feet in the Merrell Encore Gust 2 Slip On. This casual clog features the COMFORTBASE™ footbed that minimizes shock in every step. The EVA foam midsole offers added stability and cushioning, and the rubber outsole provides reliable traction. Features and Benefits Part of the Encore Collection Removable COMFORTBASE™ footbed Shock absorption Breathable mesh lining Molded nylon arch shank Merrell Air Cushion EVA foam midsole M Select™ GRIP rubber outsole