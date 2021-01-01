Saucony Men's Endorphin Pro Running Shoes, Black

DESIGN: SPEEDROLL technology propels you forward with the feeling of continuous momentum, so you can run faster, not harder IN-SHOE COMFORT: PWRRUN cushioning and our signature s-curve carbon fiber plate for powerful transitions, running at top speed feels easier, so you get to the finish line faster FORMFIT wraps the foot in 3D Overview comfort and ensures a personalized, locked-in fit for optimal performance DURABILITY & TRACTION: Carbon fiber plate for explosive power transfer SPECS: Shoe Type: Speed Offset: 8 mm Weight: 7.5 oz