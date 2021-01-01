Oakley Men's Enduro 25l 2.0

The Enduro 25L 2.0 Backpack is designed to provide spacious, specialized storage for electronic devices and other gear when you're on the move. Built with compartments for your laptop, shades and other essentials, this utilitarian pack keeps your valuables secure and organized. Made with durable materials and a prominent ellipse logo on the front, this carryall Oakley backpack helps protect your cargo while sporting unmistakable action-sport style.