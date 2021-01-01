Men's Rockport Essential Details Waterproof Plain Toe

The Rockport Essential Details Waterproof Plain Toe for men can help you look classy even in the rain. This dress shoe for men features a traditional lace up closure, and a genuine crafted leather upper that is lined with Hydro-Shield™ waterproof technology. This technology also includes a seam-sealant that prevents moisture and keeps your feet dry. The inner of the Rockport dress shoe is lined with soft fabric ensuring comfort. The padded EVA footbed provides cushioning and support and a personalized fit with each step, while comfort technology sport technology delivers shock absorption in the heel. The outsole is durable, providing traction and slip-resistance in wet weather on various surfaces. Features and Benefits Waterproof Leather Upper Hydro-Shield™ Seam-Sealant Fabric Lining EVA Footbed Comfort Technology Durable Outsole Specs Heel Height: 1 in Weight: 15 oz