The North Face Mens The North Face Essential Distorted Full Zip Jacket - Mens Green Size M

Warm-up your trendy gym looks with The North Face Essential Distorted Full Zip Jacket. Made with a standard fit, woven overlay on the shoulders, and super soft brushed-back fleece, this jacket goes the extra mile to keep you cozy. The North Face Essential Distorted Full Zip Jacket features: Recycled polyester woven taffeta with durable water-repellent (DWR) finish keeps the moisture out. The adjustable hood provides additional coverage. Secure-zip chest pocket and right-hand pocket stores essentials. 100% polyester fleece. Imported.