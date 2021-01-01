Jordan Mens Jordan Essential Fleece Pants - Mens Gym Red Size XXL

Add heritage stripes to your daily rotation with the Jordan Essential Fleece Pants. Stitched carefully with ultra-soft French terry fabric, these low-maintenance pants keep you warm and toasty with comfort that lasts all-day long. Snag the freshest vibes when you strut the streets in style with the Essential Fleece Pants from Jordan! Jordan Essential Fleece Pants features: Midweight French terry fabric provides a warm and comfortable fit. Ribbed cuffs offer stretchy comfort and warmth. Elastic waistband with exposed drawcord ensures a personalized fit. Hand and back pockets allow you to safely store small necessities. Machine wash. Body: 82% cotton/18% recycled polyester; pocket bag knuckle side: 100% cotton; panels: 98% cotton/2% spandex. Imported.