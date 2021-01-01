Nike Mens Nike Essentials Zero GX Crew - Mens Pure/Blue Size M

Do your thing in comfort with the Nike Essentials Zero GX Crew. The reduce-reuse-recycle design uses 90% recycled and organic fibers to reduce the usage of virgin materials. The jersey cotton exterior, lined with recycled French terry, gives you a fit that is comfortable all day. Features a swoosh logo made of recycled fabric that matches the reverse side. The interior sports a speckled look that highlights the recycled fibers. Every piece of cut fabric is repurposed in other Nike apparel in a zero-waste effort. Standard fit offers a relaxed fit. 80% cotton/20% polyester. Imported.