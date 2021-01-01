Blocker Outdoors Men's Evolve Reversible Vest, Large, Mossy Oak Country

Add some versatility to your hunting wardrobe with the Blocker Outdoors Men’s Evolve Reversible Vest. This vest is made with comfortable stretch fabric with a brushed face for function and durability. It is fully reversible, with pockets on both sides. With S3 technology, it prevents odors to keep you stealthy in the field. DESIGN Reversible with pockets on both sides Ripstop cotton, polyester, spandex blend stretch fabric Functional and durable design Great for layering Lightweight insulation adds warmth Rib knit collar TECHNOLOGY S3™ technology absorbs odors Uses silver ions to prevent odor on contact