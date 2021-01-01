B & C Mens Exact V-Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt (Black) - XXL - Also in: L, M, S

Short sleeved t-shirt. - Necktape and shoulder tape. - Exact 2-ply V-neck. - 1x1 ribbed collar with Elastane. - Bottom and sleeve hems with double top stitching. - Tubular construction. - * Sports Grey 85% pre-shrunk ring-spun cotton, 15% viscose. - Weight: 145g/m². - Fabric: 100% pre-shrunk ring-spun Cotton. - B & C - The B & C Collection is based on a desire for all things new, curiosity and fascination for creativity. - Every garment in the collection should evoke a promotion, a campaign, an event or a message. - and the creative work lying behind them. - Be inspired. - Gender: Men