Lucien Piccard Mens Excalibur Black Dial Rose Gold-Tone Watch LP-98660-RG-01

Rose gold tone ion plated stainless steel case with a black genuine leather strap. Fixed bezel. Black textured dial with rose gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display between 2:00 and 4:00. Swiss made quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphitek crystal. Push / pull crown. Screw-down case back. Case diameter: 40 mm. Case thickness: 8 mm. Round case shape. Band width: 18 mm (20 mm at widest). Band length: 8.5 inches. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Watch label: China. Lucien Piccard Mens Excalibur Black Dial Rose Gold-Tone Watch 98660-RG-01.