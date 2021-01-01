Pajar Men's Exo Shearling Combat Shearling-Trimmed Suede Winter Boots - Cognac - Size 41 (8)

Lined with genuine shearling for warmth, this suede active boot is set on a lightweight EVA midsole and Vibram's Arctic Grip sole for sure-footed traction through winter conditions. Waterproof-treated suede leather upper with synthetic material trim Lacing closure Double side zipper closure Back pull tab Genuine shearling/textile lining Padded insole Synthetic material sole Fur type: Dyed shearling sheepskin Fur origin: Australia Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Pajar. Color: Cognac. Size: 41 (8).