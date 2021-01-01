Stormtech Mens Expedition Soft Shell Breathable Waterproof Jacket (Black/Blue) - L - Also in: M, XXL, XL, S

93% Polyester 7% Spandex bonded to TPU Laminate and brushed. - Waterproof (10,000mm). - Breathable (10000g/m²/24hr). - Stormtech H2Xtreme® waterproof/breathable outer shell. - Center front water repellent zipper. - Articulated sleeves. - Detachable articulated hood. - Full length inner storm flap with chin guard. - Adjustable drawstring at hem. - Pit zips for additional ventilation. - Waterproof chest pockets with interior audio port. - Fully seam sealed. - Weight: 290g/m². - STORMTECH - a range of fashion conscious, high quality, technically advanced outerwear. - Gender: Men