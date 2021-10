A multi-layered, versatile field jacket with a hood inserted within the collar. Made with 100% recycled polyester from plastic bottles, it is lightweight and windproof. The outer layer is equipped with a central double slider zip, four patch pockets as well as two side pockets. The quilted, padded inner layer is entirely detachable which includes a central zip as well as side pockets. The jacket is finished with a tonal logo underneath the collar.