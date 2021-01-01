Robert & Son is a family run business who are proud to be British. We love the magic of holidays spent sailing, surfing and hanging out at the beach with our sons. We created the business after struggling to find matching father and son shorts that suited our family style. Since our launch, our collection of designer swim shorts have been regularly featured in CondeNast Traveller as a must-have designer beachwear brand. Orange Men's Swim Shorts with palm tree print pattern. Quick dry fabric and soft lining, elasticated waistband & drawstring with two side pockets and a velcro back pocket. Leg Length 43cm Synthetic material with mesh lining. Machine or hand wash, do not iron. Men's Orange Fabric Palm Tree Swim Shorts XXL Robert & Son Beachwear Ltd