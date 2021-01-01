L'Erbolario - Men's Face Cream - Energizing Action - Perfect for Dull Skin - Infused with Baobab Oil and Coffee Butter, 1.6 oz

An all-round treatment Formulated for daily application, so that every Man is provided with the quickest solution to fighting the onset of sagging and fatigue When your complexion looks dull, the energizing action of the extract of Dunaliella salina micro algae is invaluable For dry skin, it provides the combined action of Coffee Butter, which is emollient, and three different oils with their nourishing and compacting properties All crowned with the essential protective function of Baobab oil and with the immediate firming effect that, thanks to the complex derived from Siberian Ginseng, this preparation unfailingly provides to any skin type All of our products are made in Italy, are good for mankind, the environment, are organic, and are cruelty free. We believe in natural beauty and won’t settle for anything less than certified quality