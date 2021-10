A highly technical winter jacket with a DuPont Sorona padding that adds comfort and warmth without being bulky. - It is a breathable, wind and waterproof piece of outerwear, very useful for commuting the urban scene. - Heavily supported by functional and weather protective features such as taped seams, detachable hood, storm cuffs and a short extended back tail. - Sizes: S (38in), M (40in), L (42in), XL (44in), 2XL (46in), 3XL (48in), 4XL (50in). - Made from 100% polyester. - Gender: Men