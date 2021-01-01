Norrona Men's Falketind Warmwool2 Stretch Zip Hoodie - Medium - Olympian Blue / Indigo Night

The Norrona Men's Falketind Warmwool2 Stretch Zip Hoodie is a midlayer fleece for year-round wear. A chilly spring hike to cool summer nights at the campfire, last minute fall adventures and ski trips all through winter. The stretch fleece moves this way and that without restriction to your Upper body and arms and the smooth exterior is durable while making layering over top super easy. Zippered pockets so you won't lose your stuff and a full length front zip for quick adjustments to internal temperature. Features of the Norrona Men's Falketind Warmwool2 Stretch Zip Hoodie Chest pocket with zipper closure Elastic cuffs with thumb holes Full stretch Hood Fitting inside helmet Elastic cuffs with thumb holes Highly breathable Fabric Details: More than 50% of the synthetic fibers in this product Are recycled Oeko-Tex Certified Fabric