Oakley Men's Fall Line Xl Replacement Lenses

Oakley® lens tints are engineered to offer the best combination of light filtering, color balance and visual contrast. Visibility on the mountain can vary wildly, from socked-in blizzards to blindingly bright sunlight, and everything in between. Oakley offers a comprehensive array of performance lenses that match specially engineered base tints with unique IRIDIUM® coatings, designed to precisely tune, contrast and balance light transmission. Important Note: Use care when installing/removing accessory lenses. Scratched lenses cannot be returned and are not covered under Oakley's warranty policy