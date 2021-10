Head to the beach in laid-back style wearing the Reef Fanning Slide. Features and Benefits Water-friendly, soft, adjustable synthetic strap with soft, padded jersey lining Handcrafted Thirst Quench Technology (TQT) bottle opener integrated into the outsole Contoured, compression-molded, high-rebound, EVA foam footbed for comfort 360° heel airbag enclosed in soft polyurethane Anatomical arch support Non-marking rubber outsole