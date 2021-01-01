Update your cool casual look with this Original Penguin polo shirt for men. Featuring multiple stripes and a sticker Pete logo on the chest, this short sleeve polo has a fresh, fashionable vibe. Pique fabrication weaves in raised parallel cords for inviting texture and a two-button placket complements the classic ribbed polo collar. 76% Cotton / 24% Polyester Slim Fit Jacquard Fabrication Offers A Sophisticated And Textured Pattern Ribbed Collar Short Sleeve Machine Wash Imported ﻿Model Measurements: Height 6'2” Waist 32" Modeled in size M | Original Penguin Men's Fashion Knit Polo Short Sleeve in Dark Sapphire Blue, Size Large, Cotton/Polyester | Munsingwear