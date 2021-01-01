From dkny

DKNY Men's Faux Leather Quilted Moto Racer Jacket, Dark Grey, Medium

$69.94 on sale
($79.99 save 13%)
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

STYLISH AND POLISHED: The DKNY metal logo plate is on the back of the jacket below the collar for minimal and sporty detailing; The banded racer collar gives functionality with keeping true to the classic racer design; quilted details at shoulders add edginess and updated style; Easy care, machine washable. PRACTICALITY: A favorable front zipper extending the length of the jacket is featured along with 2 upper chest zipper pockets and 2 lower zipper pockets INTERIOR: Diamond quilted lining and 1 interior pocket

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com