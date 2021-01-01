Champion Mens Champion Favor vs Flavored Popsicle T-Shirt - Mens Black/Purple Size XXL

Take your training to the next level with the Champion Favor vs Flavored Popsicle T-Shirt. Made with lightweight and soft jersey fabric, it keeps you fresh and going through the toughest sets. A 2.25-inch embroidered C logo and script on twill applique adds a touch of style to your fitness routine. Champion Favor vs Flavored Popsicle T-Shirt features: Bound neck collar ensures a snug fit. Standard fit offers a relaxed and easy feel. C logo patch on the left sleeve adds to the brand rep. Weight: 4.6 OZ. 100% cotton. Imported.