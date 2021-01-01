Fossil Men's FB-02 Quartz Stainless Three-Hand Watch, Color: Silver, Blue Dial (Model: FS5691)

Fossil is inspired by American creativity and ingenuity. Bringing new life into the watch and leathers industry by making quality, fashionable accessories that are both fun and accessible. This 48mm FB-02 features a blue sunray dial, three-hand date movement and a silver-tone stainless steel bracelet. Case size: 48mm; Band size: 24mm, scratch-resistant mineral crystal lens, Quartz movement with 3-hand date analog display, imported. Silver-plated stainless steel bracelet with deployant clasp; interchangeable with all Fossil 24mm bands Customize your watch with complimentary engraving at a local Fossil store. Engraving is available at participating U.S. and Canadian full-priced and outlet Fossil stores. This service is not applicable on all accessories.