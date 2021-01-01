Our linen blend feeder stripe shirt has your back. This versatile short sleeve button-down brings lightweight, breathable comfort and style to any outfit this season. A mini collar and Pete embroidery on the chest complete the polished look of this slim fit men's pattern shirt. 55% Linen / 45% Cotton Heritage Slim Fit â Slimmer Through Chest And Waist Plain Weave Fabrication Weaves In Criss-Cross Patterning For Extra Durability Soft Fabric Finish Creates A Garment With Extra Softness Mini Collar Short Sleeve Machine Wash Imported ï»¿Model Measurements: Height 6'2â Waist 32" Modeled in size M | Original Penguin Men's Feeder Stripe Linen Short Sleeves Shirt in Dark Sapphire Blue, Size Large, Linen/Cotton | Munsingwear