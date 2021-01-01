Patagonia Men's Fish Noggins Organic Short Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt, XXL, Big SkyBluew/TarponNoggin

Fit & Design Short sleeve t-shirt Crew neckline Regular fit Garment-washed for softness and to reduce shrinking Taped shoulder seams for comfort and fit retention 153 g (5.4 oz) Additional Details Made of 100% U.S. grown organic cotton, sourced from member farms of the Texas Organic Cotton Marketing Cooperative Uses 84% less water and creates 16% less CO2 than a conventional cotton t-shirt Fair Trade Certified™ sewn meaning a premium is paid for the item that carries this label and extra money goes directly to the works at the factory. Factories follow health, safety, social, and environmental compliances and encourage dialog between workers and management