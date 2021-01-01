From rag & bone

rag & bone Men's Fit 3 Slim-Straight Jeans - Heritage - Size 29

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Contemporary jeans feature a straight-fit silhouette Belt loops Button fly with button closure Five-pocket style Rise, about 10" Inseam, about 34" Cotton/polyurethane Machine wash Made in USA ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in 2002, Rag & Bone founder Marcus Wainwright combined his British heritage with a downtown New York aesthetic. At the heart of the edgy yet laid-back brand is its focus on craftsmanship and atte. Direct Men's - M Contemporary Coll > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. rag & bone. Color: Heritage. Size: 29.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com