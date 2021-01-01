Stormtech Mens Five In One Parka Hooded Waterproof Breathable Jacket (Navy/Black) - 3XL - Also in: 4XL, XXL, XL, L, S, M

Waterproof: 5,000mm. - Breathable: 3,000g/m²/24hrs. - Fully seam sealed, 100% Polyester outshell,182gms. - 100% Polyester lining, 115g/m². - Centre front placket with elastic gusset, snaps and touch fastening. - Chest & upper sleeve yokes. - Front welted panels with upper & lower pockets. - Underarm zippered vents. - Inside zippered pocket. - Adjustable touch fasten cuff tabs. - Zippered welded bicep pocket. - Adjustable detachable hood. - Weight: see bullets. - Fabric: see bullets. - S (35-38: To Fit (ins)). - M (39-42: To Fit (ins)). - L (43-46: To Fit (ins)). - XL (47-50: To Fit (ins)). - 2XL (50-53: To Fit (ins)). - STORMTECH - a range of fashion conscious, high quality, technically advanced outerwear. - Gender: Men