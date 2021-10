Features of the Helly Hansen Men's Fjord Canvas Shoe V2 Contemporary men's canvas lox-cut offered in two different canvases with interesting color accents, and our signature Helly Hansen logo patch on the qtr Low profile vulcanized tooling with a rubber Outsole for great traction and comfort Fabric Details Upper: Premium Canvas Midsole: Protective Vulcanized Midsole Eva Footbed Outsole:HellyGrip