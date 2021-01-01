Eskimo Men's Flag Chaser Vest, Medium, Gray

Adding extra warmth to your outfit, the Eskimo® Flag Chaser Vest is made from DuraDry fabric that is windproof, waterproof and breathable. In addition, it features Thinsulate™ insulation to trap in heat, as well as stretch softshell on the side panels for comfortable wear. This vest is equipped with 1 left chest pocket and 2 lower flap pockets. FEATURES: Durable DuraDry 210 Denier polyester fabric is windproof with DWR and is 10k waterproof/breathable Insulated with 100gm Thinsulate™ in the quilted areas Stretch softshell on the side panels reduces bulk and increases comfort for layering Soft lined collar Back yoke for better stretch across back Molle with D-ring on upper right chest 1 left chest zipper pocket with zipper garage 2 lower flap zipper pockets Manufacturer’s 1-Year Limited Warranty