Smart flannel pants crafted from an Italian wool blend Belt loops Button closure Zip fly Rise, 11.5" Inseam, 33" Leg opening, 12.5" Wool/viscose Dry clean Made in Italy Please note: The garment tag indicates Italian sizing. Sizes above are listed with the Italian size followed by the US size in brackets. Selloff Men's - S/o M Tailored/furnishin > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Emporio Armani. Color: Black. Size: 52 (36).