The DSG® Men’s Fleece Shorts offer effortless style perfect for to-and-from or everyday wear. Soft-cotton fleece material and an elastic waistband with an adjustable drawcord offer a comfortable look and feel. Fit & Design: Standard fit shorts Soft cotton-fleece material Elastic waistband with adjustable drawcord Side hand pockets Additional Details: Inseam: 10” Want to learn more about the DSG brand? Check out our brand story here.