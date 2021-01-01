FootJoy Men's Flex Golf Shoe, White, 10.5 X-Wide

made in usa or imported rubber sole performance mesh - lightweight performance mesh delivers incredible comfort, breathability and all-day comfort. complete support - a soft eva midsole provides increased underfoot cushioning, enhanced comfort and exceptional stability. versatile traction - the versa-trax outsole is engineered with traction elements to create an outsole that is perfect for on course performance with wear-to-the-course versatility. each traction zone maximizes traction during your swing and provides exceptional grip when walking the course.