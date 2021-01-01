From nike

Nike Men's Flex Micro Boxer Briefs – 3 Pack, Medium, Red

$31.97 on sale
($40.00 save 20%)
In stock
Buy at dickssportinggoods

Description

Fit & Design: Tight fit for a body-hugging feel Brushed fabric for a soft, comfortable fit Flat seams feel smooth against your skin Wide banded leg hems help prevent bunching Elastic performance waistband with Nike® wordmark Functional fly for added convenience Technology: Dri-FIT® technology wicks moisture away from the skin to keep you dry and comfortable Odor-resistant fabric helps to keep the boxers stay fresh longer 4-way stretch fabric for maximum range of motion Additional Details: Pack includes 3 boxer briefs Recommended care: Machine wash

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com