The North Face Men's Flight Ventrix Jacket - XL - Meld Grey

Features of the The North Face Men's Flight Ventrix Jacket Ventrix stretch synthetic Insulation in body; perforated throughout the back panel for dynamic venting FlashDry helps keep you cool and dry Full-length center front zip Breathable-mesh back panel vents heat Jacket stows in mesh back pocket Reflective logo on left chest and back-right shoulder and Flight Series logo on left hem for enhanced visibility Average Weight: 150 g (5.29 oz) Center Back Length: 27.25in. Standard Fit Fabric Details Shell A: 100% nylon with durable water-repellent (DWR) finish Shell B: 92% nylon, 8% elastane with DWR finish Insulation: 25 g Ventrix 41% recycled polyester, 59% polyester stretch synthetic Insulation