Wolverine Men's Floorhand 10'' Wellington Waterproof Steel Toe Work Boots, Brown

Dress for success in the Wolverine® Men's Floorhand 10'' Wellington waterproof steel toe work boots. These slip-on steel toe boots feature waterproof full-grain leather and a heavy duty canvas upper to lock out moisture and maximize durability. A removable cushioned footbed delivers comfort while the cement construction is easier to break-in and provides greater flexibility. SAFETY: Steel toe rated ASTM F2413-11 M I/75 C/75 EH WEATHER-READY PERFORMANCE: Waterproof construction DESIGN: Waterproof full-grain leather and heavy duty canvas upper lock out moisture Nylon shank is lightweight while fighting fatigue Cement construction provides a shorter break-in time with greater flexibility IN-SHOE COMFORT: Moisture-wicking mesh lining keeps feet dry and comfortable Removable cushioned footbed DURABILITY & TRACTION Slip-resistant lugged rubber outsole provides reliable traction ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Height: 10''