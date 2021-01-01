Men's Floral Regular Fit Stretch Poplin Long Sleeve Button-Down Shirt - Goodfellow & Co Allure Blue L

From everyday casualwear to more formal attire, refresh your wardrobe with this Long-Sleeve Button-Down Shirt from Goodfellow and Co?. Made from a soft and stretchy fabric, this button-down shirt ensures comfy wear while letting you move easily throughout your day. The collared neckline lends it a classic look, and the button-down front allows for easy pairing and layering options. Simply tuck this versatile button-down shirt into a pair of formal trousers for a workwear-ready outfit or wear it unbuttoned over a short-sleeve tee and jeans for a more relaxed, laid-back look. No matter how it's styled, this button-down tee makes a versatile, go-to option in your wardrobe. 100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed. Color: Allure Blue. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Floral. Material: Cotton.