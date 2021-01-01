Pete can't help but underscore what a great shirt this is for you. Featuring a floral Pete graphic on the front and an underscore beneath him, this Original Penguin crew neck shirt brings some modern attitude to your wardrobe. The men's t-shirt is made from light and breathable cotton jersey for all-day comfort in any season. 100% Cotton Slim Fit Jersey Fabrication Is Soft And Smooth, Providing Comfort For The Wearer Crew Neck Short Sleeve Machine Wash Imported Model Measurements: Height 6'2â Waist 32" Modeled in size M | Original Penguin Men's Floral Underscore Short Sleeves T-Shirt in Dark Sapphire Blue, Size Large, 100% Cotton | Munsingwear