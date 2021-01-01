Carhartt Men's Force 6 Inch Waterproof Work Boot - Nano Composite Toe - 8.5 - Espresso Tectuff / Nylon

Features of the Carhartt Men's Force 6 Inch Waterproof Work Boot - Nano Composite Toe Nano composite safety toe. Identifies protection against impact and compression hazards with a carbon nano (non-metallic) safety toe. Nano composite safety toes meet ASTM F2413-18 standards Electrical hazard (safety toe). Identifies secondary protection against incidental contact with electrical circuits of 18,000 volts or less under dry conditions. Safety toe EH styles meet ASTM F2413-18 EH standards Storm defender waterproof breathable protection. These shoes Are designed to be completely waterproof and to keep your feet dry in most types of wet conditions. A waterproof and breathable membrane is used to keep your feet dry but promote air flow and circulation Fastdry Technology lining. Fastdry lining wicks away sweat for comfort Insite Technology Footbed. Carhartt Footbed made with insite Technology is engineered to create maximum arch support to reduce foot fatigue during long days on the job Dual Density EVA Midsole with PU strobel pad Cement constructed with carhartt rubber Outsole