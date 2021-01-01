Carhartt Men's Force Color Enhanced Long Sleeve Shirt, XXL, Bright Lime

Perfect for cool weather or as a work outfit baselayer, the Carhartt Men’s Force Color Enhanced Long-Sleeve Shirt keeps you warm and visible. A relaxed fit and square hem provide freedom of movement while the side-seam construction prevents fabric twisting. Stain Breaker® technology releases material stains to make fabric cleaning easy. FastDry® technology wicks away sweat to ensure dryness and freshness. FEATURES: Men’s Long Sleeve Shirt Relaxed fit Square hem Side-seam design prevents cumbersome fabric twisting Stain Breaker® technology releases stains and makes fabric cleaning easy FastDry® technology wicks away sweat to keep you dry and cool Left chest pocket Fabric: 4.25 oz. bird’s eye knit 100% polyester Model: 100494