Durable Arctic Tech fabric and a superior 625-fill-power down blend provide amazing warmth in a hip-length jacket that's easy to throw on and go. On the exterior, military-inspired pockets offer plenty of storage, and a wind- and water-repellent finish protects against the elements. Inside, a double-layered collar with cozy ribbed lining insulates the face and neck, while rib-knit cuffs lock in heat. Style Name: Canada Goose Forester Slim Fit