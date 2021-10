An array of features make the Foundational Softshell Jacket the perfect training partner when you want to take workouts to the next level. 4-way stretch and quick drying water repellent technology combine for outstanding comfort, and the full zip with hood ensures warmth when you need it most. Reflective elements on the back provide enhanced safety in low light conditions, and there’s a handy eyewear storage pocket in the jacket that’s designed to propel you forward.